LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RMD opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $188.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

