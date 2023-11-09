LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,556 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NIO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

