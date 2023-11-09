LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,280 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

