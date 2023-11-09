LPL Financial LLC Acquires 797 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 51,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,257. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

