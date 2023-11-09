LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of AEIS opened at $86.73 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

