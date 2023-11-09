LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.47% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $556.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.