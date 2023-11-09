LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

