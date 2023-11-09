LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,068,000 after buying an additional 12,854,945 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after buying an additional 900,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after buying an additional 883,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,986,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

