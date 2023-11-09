LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

