LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of OneMain worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

OneMain Stock Down 0.6 %

OMF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.