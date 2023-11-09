LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,562 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

