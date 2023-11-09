LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,138 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.57% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $67.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.