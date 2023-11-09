LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.4% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 489,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 344.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

