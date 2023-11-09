LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,483 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

