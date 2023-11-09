LPL Financial LLC Buys 838 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 321.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

