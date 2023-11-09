LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,156 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

BWA stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

