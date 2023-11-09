LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,868 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFQY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

