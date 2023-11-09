LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after buying an additional 1,415,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.