LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Citigroup began coverage on Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

