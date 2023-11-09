LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Hess Midstream worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 662.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

