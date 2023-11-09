LPL Financial LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAAU opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.