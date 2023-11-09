LPL Financial LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,204 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CNX opened at $20.83 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

