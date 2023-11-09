LPL Financial LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 111.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GFS stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.