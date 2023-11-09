LPL Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $378.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

