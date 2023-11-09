LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,689,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,499,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

NYSE TRI opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

