LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

