LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFX opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

