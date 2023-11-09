LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000.

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

