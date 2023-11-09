LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 78.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.01. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

