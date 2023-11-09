LPL Financial LLC Invests $2.81 Million in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.53% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

