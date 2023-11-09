LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 433,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

