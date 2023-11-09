LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

