LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LGI opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

