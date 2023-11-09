LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 25.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
RYAAY stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
