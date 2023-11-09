LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Livent worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Livent by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

