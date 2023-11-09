LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,794 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.5 %

STLA opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.