LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after buying an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after buying an additional 1,165,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $1,347,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,925,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock valued at $15,511,567 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

