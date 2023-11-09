LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,363,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 478.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 191.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.