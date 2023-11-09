LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.