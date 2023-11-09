LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,607 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

