LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,451 Shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.10% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

