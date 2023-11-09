LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,802,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,494,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

