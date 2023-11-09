LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BME. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

