LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.98% of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS XSHD opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

