LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,898 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $75.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

