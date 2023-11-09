LPL Financial LLC Sells 43,639 Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.46% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BJK stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

