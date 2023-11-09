LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,597 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,422,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,344,000.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.