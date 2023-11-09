LPL Financial LLC Sells 48,286 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.55% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

FTSD stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

