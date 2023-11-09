LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares traded.
LXB Retail Properties Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.54.
About LXB Retail Properties
LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LXB Retail Properties
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for LXB Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXB Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.