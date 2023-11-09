Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Generac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Generac Stock Down 0.0 %

GNRC opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

